DANVILLE — Building confidence and making a positive impact through one-to-one mentoring can make a lasting impression on a child.
Thanks to a grant from Ameren Illinois, Big Brothers Big Sisters Illinois Association will be able to impact more children’s lives.
The $40,000 contribution which was made through the Ameren Cares program will help 40 additional children be matched with their Big Brother or Big Sister in seven different agencies throughout the state, including Vermilion County.
“Most of the youth in our program come from single parent households. Our Big Brothers and Big Sisters become that additional support system every child wants and deserves so they can achieve success,” said Jeanne Stahlheber, president, Big Brothers Big Sisters Illinois Association. “With the continued support of Ameren Illinois, even more children can start their journey with Big Brothers Big Sisters and see the potential they’ve had all along.”
Each adult mentor is carefully screened and trained before they are matched with their Little Brother or Little Sister through community-based or school-based mentoring. Studies have found that at-risk youth who go through programs like this are 46 percent less likely to use illegal drugs and Littles were almost one-third less likely to resort to violence to solve problems.
Ninety percent of former Littles also said their relationship with their Big helped them make better choices throughout their adult life.
Through the Ameren Cares program, Ameren Illinois can connect with the communities it serves through charitable giving and volunteering. Richard J. Mark, chairman and president for Ameren Illinois, said the key focus of the Ameren Cares Program is to connect Ameren to nonprofit organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters to help improve the quality of life and empower the communities within the Ameren Illinois service territory.
“When matched with a Big, these children have a realization of the potential they possess,” Mark said. “Big Brothers Big Sisters continues to make an impact within our community by helping our youth within it and I’m proud that Ameren Illinois continues to support their efforts year after year.”
The seven programs that will benefit from the grant include: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois, Heart of Illinois Big Brothers Big Sisters, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermilion County, Mid-Illinois Big Brothers Big Sisters, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region, Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Illinois, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois.
Big Brothers Big Sisters operates under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. Many children served by Big Brothers Big Sisters are faced with adversity that can impact their educational achievement. As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles.”)
Big Brothers Big Sisters provides a system of ongoing evaluation and support, which is proven by independent studies to help families by improving the odds that “Littles” will perform better in school and avoid violence and illegal activities, and have stronger relationships with their parents and others. Headquartered in Florida with a network of nearly 340 agencies across the country, Big Brothers Big Sisters serves a quarter million children annually.
Learn how you can positively impact a child’s life, donate or volunteer today at www.bbbscil.org.
