DECATUR — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois (serving Champaign, DeWitt, Macon, McLean, Morgan, Sangamon and Vermilion counties) is focused on bringing one-to-one mentoring to the most vulnerable children who need it.
As an organization whose mission is dedicated to creating positive, healthy human relationships, BBBS continues to do everything it can to move this critical work forward and be there for families across Central Illinois, according to a press release.
“We are currently 60 days into our ‘Cash For Kids’ Sake’ campaign and we are pleased to announce that we were gifted a bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle (aged 10 years) Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 107 proof and an estimated value of $900. If you purchase a Cash for Kids’ Sake Raffle ticket... through Jan. 10, you will be entered to win this rare and limited Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey along with a chance to win our top prize of $50,000 and 38 other cash prizes,” according to the press release.
The “Cash For Kids’ Sake” campaign replaces the canceled Bowl For Kids’ Sake events for 2021. If all 2,500 tickets are sold, BBBS will be giving away $100,000 in total cash prizes. Top Prize: $50,000, 40 chances to win. $100 per ticket, 40 cash raffle prizes, 1st: $50,000, 2nd: $25,000, 3rd: $10,000, 4th-9th: $1,000, 10 Prizes of $200, and 20 Prizes of $100. Tickets are being sold through Jan. 31.
All funds raised in the campaign will help BBBS continue providing essential mentoring services to families to hundreds of Little Brothers and Little Sisters it serves.
To learn more about volunteering, donating or enrolling a child, visit the website: www.bbbscil.org.
Big Brothers Big Sisters, the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, holds itself accountable for children in its program to achieve measurable outcomes, such as educational success; avoidance of risky behaviors; and higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships. Partnering with parents/guardians, schools, corporations and others in the community, Big Brothers Big Sisters carefully pairs children (“Littles”) with screened volunteer mentors (“Bigs”) and monitors and supports these one-to-one mentoring matches throughout their course. The first-ever Big Brothers Big Sisters Youth Outcomes Summary, released in 2012, substantiates that its mentoring programs have proven, positive academic, socio-emotional and behavioral outcomes for youth, areas linked to high school graduation, avoidance of juvenile delinquency and college or job readiness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.