DANVILLE — The Boys & Girls Club of Danville’s revenues for programming have been affected by COVID-19, and a bicycle ride fundraiser is helping raise money for the club.
Club Director Rob Gifford said Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors President Bruce Lutes, who works at REG in Danville, was talking to his life-long friend, Don Bell from Fort Wayne, Ind., who just retired and is on a bicycling trip.
Bell set a personal goal to ride his bike from Ft. Wayne to Clearwater, Fla. Lutes thought it would be a good opportunity for Bell’s quest to help raise money for the club “to assist in making up lost revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic so that we can continue to serve at-risk youth especially now when they need us more than ever,” Gifford said.
Bell has been an advocate for youth and agreed to allow the club to use his quest as a fundraising opportunity for the youth at the club. All of the funds raised will go directly to the club through a GoFundMe site, Gifford said.
In exchange, REG is going to help sponsor a portion of his ride.
Bell said, “I’m 62 and have been blessed with a great career, much of it in corporate jobs and business ownership. But, my last three and a half years were spent with the state of Indiana Department of Child Services as a family case manager.
“I can say that I fell in love with a lot of kids and I hope I helped them as much as they helped me. I had planned on retiring this May and inside of that, was going to take a trip to the Clearwater Beach area. Somewhere, somehow, about a year ago, I got this idea to ride my bicycle there and fly my wife down to meet me.”
He started his trip on Sept. 8. It’s about 1,200 miles, and he planned on riding about 100 miles a day and making it to Clearwater within 14 days.
The Boys & Girls Club of Danville was closed after March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, the club wasn’t able to physically have any children or program staff in the building.
Gifford and Club Unit/Program Director Denton Hird continued to work to prepare for an anticipated reopening and to continue to try to keep the club viable to reopen for youth ages 6-18.
During this time the club lost revenue due to a reduction in state and federal funding, as well as a decrease in personal and business donations due to a declining financial market and business shutdowns and layoffs.
Through hard work, continued assistance from the United Way of Danville Area and a few other partnerships, the club continued to prepare for an opportunity to reopen its doors to provide programs and services for at-risk youth.
On June 29, the club reopened again for 50 children, a reduced number due to social distancing guidelines, under a summer camp designation.
On Sept. 8, with the reopening of Danville District 118, the club started providing an after-school program with a capacity of 100 youth. The club board of directors and Gifford agreed to keep the annual fee for families to $25 in order to try to help families.
Club hours have been increased to allow grades fifth-12th graders an opportunity to engage in their daily virtual schooling while at the club from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., as well as receive homework help and tutoring.
“We know that it might be difficult for the older youth to try to focus on their studies while at home around other distractions. This way they have a safe and structure environment where they can relax, attend virtual classes and complete their mandatory homework,” Gifford said.
“We also are providing them with meals throughout the day and a dinner in late afternoon.”
The club is also open for first- to fourth-graders who are attending in school learning in two groups, in the morning and afternoon. Through a partnership with the school district, club members from these two groups are bused to the club to also receive homework and tutoring help, as well as a dinner and can stay until the club closes each day at 5:30 p.m.
The club served more than 350 youth last year and another 450 through outreach services.
The costs associated with these increased hours, including additional custodial staff to ensure proper cleaning and disinfecting, program staff to account for increased club hours, increased overhead expenses and costs for personal protective equipment has put an additional burden on the club’s budget and ability to continue providing its services and programs.
Bell’s bike trip and $10,000 GoFundMe fundraising goal for the club will help the Boys & Girls Club of Danville continue to meet its mission and provide programs and services.
