CHAMPAIGN — Maria Vasquez says state government is failing Illinois residents and unlike her opponent, she wants to be part of the solution to restore Illinois instead of advocating policies contributing to the problems facing the state.
“Illinois families are struggling and Democrats like my opponent are sitting on the sidelines pretending everything is just fine,” Vasquez said. “Families cannot afford gas thanks to inflation and the fact that Illinois has the second highest gas taxes in the nation. Major employers such as Caterpillar and Boeing have moved their headquarters from Illinois. Nearly half of Illinois small business owners say they are struggling to stay afloat. The status quo is not working. It is time for new leadership.”
Local Republican Party leaders voted to appoint Vasquez to run in the 52nd District and she officially filed her nominating petitions to be on the ballot on Nov. 8.
The 52nd State Senate District includes most of Champaign—Urbana and the city of Danville in Champaign and Vermillion Counties, respectively.
She is running against Democrat Scott Bennett of Champaign who is seeking re-election as Illinois state senator in the 52nd District.
Vasquez said “I am honored that the county party chairs chose me to be the Republican candidate for the 52nd State Senate District. It is time we had a true citizen legislator representing us in Springfield. We need leaders who will put the concerns of families ahead of the whims of the political insiders and influence peddlers who are the architects of Illinois’ decline. I will be an accessible and tireless advocate for the people of the 52nd District.”
Some of Vasquez’s priorities include jobs, crime and taxes. Vasquez noted that Illinois has one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation and according to Kiplinger, a business forecasting and personal-finance publisher, Illinois is the least tax friendly state in the nation.
She said policies like defunding the police, ending cash bail, ending foot pursuits and other extreme initiatives from the left have made our communities less safe.
“We are on the wrong track in Illinois and career politicians like my opponent are not going to do anything to alter our course,” Vasquez said. “If we want better results; we need better leaders. We can create jobs, lower taxes, reduce energy costs and have safer communities. We just need better policies to make it happen. I will stand up for the changes we need to turn our state around.”
Vasquez has extensive experience working as a bilingual project manager. With more than 15 years in the commercial kitchen equipment industry, Vasquez has experience building and leading a team. She also understands the challenges facing small businesses in Illinois. She currently is the Vice President of Sales for Dugger Dinners.
She has been involved with the Champaign County Young Republicans and was recently named the Chair of the Community and Public Outreach Committee of the Champaign County GOP. She has a 16-year-old son who will be joining the Air Force.
