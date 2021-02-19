DANVILLE — Tricoci University of Beauty Culture, a leader in cosmetology, esthetics and beauty education, announces the Tricoci Loves Community (TLC) program – offering free haircuts to veterans and active duty military members, and 10 percent discounts on all products and services to teachers and frontline workers.
The services are available at all 16 Tricoci University locations across Illinois, including in Danville, and in Indiana and Wisconsin.
The Danville location is at 2500 Georgetown Road. Appointments can be made on the website, www.tricociuniversity.edu, or by calling 217-442-9329.
Tricoci Loves Community is designed to recognize the amazing contributions of military members, teachers and frontline workers, both before and during the pandemic. The program offers free haircuts to veterans and active duty military members, while teachers and frontline workers can use the 10 percent discount on any product or service available at their local Tricoci University campus, including haircuts and coloring, skin care and beauty services, waxing, nails and makeup application.
All services are provided by students enrolled in Tricoci University under the supervision of a licensed teacher, as part of the student clinics regularly operated by the school to enable students to deepen and develop their skills.
"This program is our way of showing appreciation for members of our armed forces, frontline workers and teachers in the communities we serve," said Kristi Walz, regional director of campus operations, in a press release. "While this has been a difficult time for everyone, we want to give back to those who have put themselves in the line of fire to help us all during the coronavirus outbreak."
Tricoci University began training cosmetologists in 2004, when Mario Tricoci founded the school after building a successful chain of upscale salons and day spas in Chicago. His goal was to source and groom salon-ready professionals with both the technical skills and professional acumen to deliver the quality of service he demanded in his salons. Tricoci University has been sourcing and grooming outstanding cosmetologists, estheticians, barbers and nail technologists ever since.
The Tricoci Loves Community campaign is the latest initiative to create a culture of community within and around the university. The university’s Teaching, Learning, Caring committee, known as TLC, operates throughout the year with a focus on community outreach and gratitude.
More information on how to take advantage of the Tricoci Loves Community campaign is available at the Salon Services page on the Tricoci University website at www.tricociuniversity.edu.
