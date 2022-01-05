The Lorraine Theater in Hoopeston will celebrate 100 years this year with the first performance band on Jan. 15. The performance will be by the Beach Boys tribute band entitled “Sounds of Summer: A Beach Boys Tribute” at 7 p.m.
“Everything in our show, except one song, has been covered or recorded by The Beach Boys,” said Matt Hurley, guitarist/bass for the band. “Every Beach Boys song most people have heard will be played.”
The tribute band “Sounds of Summer” will include more than 30 familiar hits, telling the story of the Beach Boys band in American music history.
These four young men have been playing and sharing their love of the music from the 1960s, including the Beach Boys, since 2015 with an authentic look and sound of 1960s music. In fact, the focus will be on some of the obscure songs of the Beach Boys.
The band is composed of two sets of cousins sharing music their entire lives. Hurley said that the Beach Boys had a kind of biological quality that felt like a family harmony. His group tries to focus on that.
“We felt like it fit our style, it fit our skill set as far as harmonies,” Hurley said. “And it was a unique product we could give people.” Hurley went on to add that it is fun to do a theater show. “There’s more of opportunity to connect with people. The theater scenes are fun for us because we get to talk back and forth with the audience. We’re really excited to come and play at the theater.”
Tickets for the “Sounds of Summer” concert are $30. Online ticket orders are available at www.thelorrainetheatre.com/tickets.
The schedule for the rest of the year at the Lorraine is as follows:
— Feb. 22: Doc Ashton & the Root Canals
— March 6: Lorraine Reunion
— March 13: Lorraine Locals: A Live Lyrical Showcase
— April 2: Lorraine Centennial Gala
— May 7: Fleetwood Gold: The Fleetwood Mac Experience
— June 17: A Tribute to the Music of John Denver
— July 16: The Little Mermen: A Disney Cover Band
— Aug. 20: RESPECT: The Women of Rock & Soul
— Oct. 7: Greater Vision
Tickets for these performances are available at www.thelorrainetheatre.com.
