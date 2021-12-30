On Wednesday, just after 4 p.m., Indiana State Police, Fountain County Sheriff’s Department and Attica Police Department went to 106 N. 6th St. in Attica to attempt to serve an active felony arrest warrant for Brandon Crockett, 42, West Lebanon.
Upon arriving at the residence, officers immediately surrounded it and began to make announcements. One subject exited the house, and two subjects who were in a vehicle on the property quickly surrendered. Crockett barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to exit.
Members from the Indiana State Police SWAT team and Indiana State Police Negotiators arrived and attempted to contact Crockett. After numerous attempts to get Crockett to surrender, Indiana State Police SWAT applied non-lethal techniques to attempt to gain voluntary compliance. Just before 8 p.m., Crockett willingly surrendered to the Indiana State Police SWAT team and was taken into custody without further incident.
Crockett was transported to Fountain County Jail. The other three subjects were released from the scene.
Crockett had two active warrants for his arrest. The first one was from Porter County, Indiana, for Failure to Appear for Dealing Methamphetamine — Level 2 Felony. The second warrant is from the Indiana Department of Corrections for a parole violation.
Indiana State Police Lafayette Post was assisted by Indiana State Police SWAT, EOD, Negotiators, Fountain County Sheriff’s Department, Attica Police Department, and Attica Fire Department.
