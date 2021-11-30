DANVILLE — There's nothing like some seasonal tunes to put someone in the holiday spirit.
The Danville Barbershop Chorus will present its "Christmas Favorites" concert at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Fischer Theatre.
Tickets can be purchased on the Fischer Theatre website at the link https://atthefischer.com/ or by calling the Fischer Theatre at 217-213-6162. Tickets start at $10 for adults and are $5 for students.
The concert will consist of classic Christmas carols, a couple Christmas spirituals and favorites like "Frosty, The Snowman", "Winter Wonderland", "Jingle Bells", "Happy Holiday/Holiday Season", "White Christmas" and "Everybody's Waitin' For The Man With The Bag."
It will feature two quartets performing a couple of songs a piece. The concert will be around an hour and a half.
The Danville Barbershop Chorus started more than 50 years ago.
The chorus has 50 members from Danville and the surrounding area.
The Danville Barbershop Chorus will have a spring show of Beatles music coming up next year. They will sing the National Anthem at the University of Illinois men's basketball game on Jan. 25 and sing at Busch Stadium again for a Cubs/Cardinals baseball game in June 2022.
The chorus practices at 7 p.m. Tuesday evenings at St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
"The guys have worked very hard and we would love to see you at the historic Fischer Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 4th at 3 p.m. We want to bring you some holiday joy through our music," said Marty Lindvahl, director of the Danville Barbershop Chorus.
Learn more about the group at https://www.facebook.com/DanvilleBarbershopChorus/.
