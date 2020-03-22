GEORGETOWN — Having a family member severely injured in an accident can be difficult on a family. Having that family member all the way up in Chicago for rehabilitation also can add to the financial burden as well.
That's why after Vermilion County Deputy Michael Vice's accident in January, the women of the Georgetown Ladies Community Club stepped up with a savings account in order to help pay for his family to keep making the trek.
"Because of Michael Vice being a police officer here in Georgetown for about 17 years, we just felt like he was one of our own," said GLCC President Judy Sawyer. "He graduated from Georgetown High School, and he and his family lived in the Ridge Farm area when he was growing up."
Several members of the group are friends with Vice's family, and word spread quickly about what had happened to him.
Vice was injured Saturday, Jan. 26, 2020, when his squad car was hit by another vehicle on Interstate 74.
Vice was at the scene of an accident near the Bowman Avenue exit, sitting stationary on the left should and left lane with all emergency lights activated.
A car driven by Violet L. James, 70, of Knoxville, Tenn., was traveling westbound in the right lane when she attempted to change lanes. Her car hit the rear of Vice's, pushing it off the roadway to the left and into the median cable.
She was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and violating Scott's Law, which requires vehicles to move over and carefully pass troopers and other vehicles sitting along highways.
Vice was taken to a Champaign-Urbana hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He is now at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago.
"With the family traveling back and forth to Chicago, we felt like we needed to help them with expenses," Sawyer said. "There is a savings account set up at the Longview Bank and Trust here in Georgetown for anyone who wants to help out with their family traveling.
The bank — located at 111 S. Main St., Georgetown — is taking donations to the account set up by the Community Club and opened with $1,000 from fundraising done in 2019.
People can walk into the bank or mail a check in order to give. The Vice family has direct access.
For his part, Vice has been rehabbing, playing games and doing his water therapy, and is accepting cards of well wishes from many in the community.
"He has really been enjoying cards and visitors," Sawyer said.
Cards can be mailed to Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, Attention Michael Vice, Room 2232, 355 E. Erie St., Chicago, IL 60611.
"(The family) were really overwhelmed by the outpouring of wishes for him to get better,' Sawyer said.
