Balloons Over Vermilion is all about the children, and the event is giving back to 16 organizations and agencies committed to the health and success of Vermilion County young people and their families.
Balloons Over Vermilion officials Tuesday morning announced the 2021 Balloons Over Vermilion/Festival of Trees Impact Award recipients at the Fischer Theatre.
The award recipients: $2,500 to Rossville-Alvin Elementary School, in which fifth-graders last served as student ambassadors; $10,000 to the Danville Area Soccer Association; $2,500 each to Fair Hope Children's Ministry, Winterview Youth League and Vermilion County Child Advocacy Center; $5,000 each to the Danville Area Community College Athletic Department, Trinity Lutheran School, Food For The Children Backpack Program and Danville Chapter of AMBUCS; $3,000 each to the Vermilion County Museum and Danville Symphony Orchestra; $7,500 each to Gateway Services of Illinois and The Dwelling Place; $10,000 to Mustard Seed Christian Daycare; $14,000 to Vermilion Heritage Foundation/Fischer Theatre; and $65,000 to Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center.
Representatives from each talked about how the money will help with various projects, such as the daycare's new roof that's been completed and nearly paid for on the former Rossville-Alvin Elementary School; food and clothing for children; mental health needs; Amtrykes; new soccer goals; softball field fencing; state-of-the-art video and production streaming equipment for the Fischer Theatre to reach more people; and transitional housing on Payne Avenue in Danville near The Dwelling Place.
Donna Edington, president with The Dwelling Place, said they've been given three homes next to their day center at First Presbyterian Church and are currently renovating the first one at 119 Payne Ave., calling it Emmanuel's House. If there is left-over funding, it will help with the second home.
"That's what this check is going to do, is to help renovate that house, get it ready for families, for children to have a more stable place. It will be short-term emergency housing," she said.
"It will be the first available housing for families intact, who are homeless," Edington said.
The grant awards total more than $150,000. In addition, previous grants were given of approximately $10,000-15,000 in free admission to BOV on Saturday of last year's event when the admission fee was waived after a wonderful Friday attendance; and the group awarded two local football teams with $3,750 for assistance during the event.
According to BOV and FOT events co-chair Pat O'Shaughnessy, their agreement with OSF is that OSF will receive a declining percent of the net profits of Festival of Trees for the first five years. Thus, the large award to the cancer center which is the area OSF chose to designate the funds for this year. The cancer center will be seeing an additional medical oncology physician. New state-of-the-art linear accelerator will be finished programming by the end of the month. Phase 2 remodel plans are to expand rooms to take care of patients.
In addition to grant award announcements, the 2022 BOV Student Ambassadors also were announced as Abby Carlton's third grade class at Garfield Elementary School. Carlton said providing a positive opportunity for the students and school, which could be closing soon, is exciting for them. They also have a new science, technology, engineering and mathematics lab.
In February, the Balloons Over Vermilion board of directors had its annual meeting to award the Impact Grants. Grants are made possible through the support of the community and sponsors, steering committees and volunteers of BOV and FOT. Organizers of the events thank the community.
It's been five years of bringing balloons back to Vermilion County, and after the first year of hosting Festival of trees, the non-profit group has been able to grant more than $150,000 in awards to both schools and groups working to better the lives of children.
"In combining the proceeds from Balloons Over Vermilion and Festival of Trees, we hope to be a significant source of charitable funding each year for local organizations focused on enriching the lives of Vermilion County young people and their families," stated Jim Anderson, event co-chair.
"Both events owe a huge thank you to Julius W. Hegeler II. He was perhaps the biggest kid of all at heart. He loved both events and was hugely generous with his resources, supporting both for years. Today it is only fitting to be able to give to another of his passions, our local cancer center," Anderson added.
This year's Balloons Over Vermilion will be July 8-9. The Festival of Trees will be Nov. 12-16.
