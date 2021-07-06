DANVILLE — There will be excitement in the air, literally, in Vermilion County later this week with the return of Balloons Over Vermilion on July 9 and 10 at the Vermilion Regional Airport.
The event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and organizers started this year writing a covid plan to the state to have the event.
There will be more than 30 hot air balloons flying in the sky around the Vermilion Regional Airport for the fifth annual event.
Two special-shaped balloons this year are Tom Cat and Terry Mouse.
Event co-chairman Pat O’Shaughnessy said it was definitely different planning the balloon festival this year, especially starting out not knowing if they could even have it.
Tents are bigger this year, including the beer tent, to allow more space. There won’t be a stage for bands, but an area at the end of the beer tent. Vendors will be spaced out more. The hospitality pilot tent is outside now.
There won’t be shuttle buses this year, with parking all on site, north and east of the airport.
“We know it’s an extra challenge this year,” O’Shaughnessy said.
But he said they have volunteers from the prior Balloon Classic who are accustomed to parking a lot of vehicles. They also have newer GPS technology to lay out the lots.
“We’ve had 25,000 (attendees) over two days,” he said.
O’Shaughnessy said they work with the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department in getting people in and out most effectively.
Organizers earlier this year announced another big addition to this year’s Balloons Over Vermilion — a carnival.
A&A Attractions will feature day-long entertainment leading up to and after the evening balloon launches and balloon glows with about 18 rides, and games and additional food vendors.
“It’s a perfect fit to accompany our great Balloon School, Kids Zone, Touch-A-Truck, constant musical entertainment and wide variety of festival food and drink,” O’Shaughnessy said. “Also new this year will be a corn hole competition.”
Added event co-chairman Jim Anderson, “our focus from day one has always been about presenting a family-centered, safe event. With that in mind and to stay compliant with the ever-changing CDC and governor’s guidelines, a number of safety protocols have been added to this year’s event. The festival layout has been expanded to allow for more social distancing on the 79-acre grounds of the airport. There will be multiple sanitizing stations throughout the grounds, and our Kids Zone will be featuring different attractions which limit physical contact and interaction.”
There will be larger tents for outdoor seating and greater spacing between vendors, he said.
STUDENT AMBASSADORS
This year’s student ambassadors who were to be the hosts for the 2020 Balloons Over Vermilion are now fifth-graders at Rossville-Alvin Elementary School. The approximately 30 students are in teachers Debbie Smith’s and Michelle Payne’s classes.
Prior to the end of the school year, the whole school got a Balloon School experience. The students saw a hot air balloon partially inflated, and they helped pack the balloon up.
The students will lead the Friday night parade of pilots which is part of the kickoff for Balloons Over Vermilion.
Smith said the students are excited.
Another addition to this year’s Balloons Over Vermilion is The Amazing Giants, stilt walkers. They will have fire rings, and a glow stick show. There will be performances each day.
Other Kids Zone and children’s activities: single-use inflatables; mini golf; face painting; Joyful Bubbles; and yard games.
There will be two tethered balloons this year.
Balloons Over Vermilion admission: $5 per person, with children age 10 and younger free with each paid adult; and $5 per vehicle parking, $25 RV parking. Cash only.
Hours are 3 – 11 p.m. Friday; and 1 – 11 p.m. Saturday. Hot air balloon flights are around 6:30 p.m. and the balloon glow around 8:30 p.m.
The community also can possibly see hot air balloons flying Friday and Saturday mornings from different locations, such as The Rock Church.
Prior to the weekend balloons festival, the first pitch at the Danville Dans game at Danville Stadium tonight, July 6, will be thrown out of a hot air balloon.
In addition, Splash-N-Dash, with hot air balloons at Lake Vermilion, will be Thursday night at the Gao Grotto. The Danville Boat Club is skipping a year.
“The target (for the pilots) will be out in front of the Grotto,” O’Shaughnessy said.
O’Shaughnessy said everyone is excited to return to outdoor events this year.
“People are wanting to do something,” he said.
Visit the Balloons Over Vermilion website at www.balloonsoververmilion.com or its Facebook page for updates and event information.
