The return of Balloons Over Vermilion this year saw a record Friday night crowd.
The event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Balloons Over Vermilion officials said they don’t have final numbers yet as they were going through shut down Saturday night and then into clean up Sunday and Monday. They will meet in the next day or so to look at all the numbers.
Event Co-Chairman Pat O’Shaughnessy said traffic at one point was backed up on Bowman Avenue from the Vermilion Regional Airport all the way to Winter Avenue Friday night.
He stated in looking at parking lot receipts on Friday, “it was a record by far on a Friday night.”
The previous balloon festivals have had 25,000 attendees during the two-day event.
Organizers said Danville and Vermilion County were certainly smiling again as friends, neighbors and families once again were able to gather and enjoy the hot air balloon flights and glows, fill up on food from the hardworking vendors, enjoy the activities in the Kid’s Zone, ride their favorite carnival rides or listen to their favorite band. But most importantly, just be outside and together.
Balloon launches occurred Friday. There was free admission on Saturday, which was a gift back to the community after a difficult past year and a wonderful Friday night. The weather caused balloon-related activities to be canceled Saturday night.
