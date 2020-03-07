DANVILLE — Eight women who are making a difference in the community will be honored Sunday by the Women’s Auxiliary of Laura Lee Fellowship House.
The ceremony will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Laura Lee, 212 E. Williams St. The free program is open to the public.
The Outstanding Women of Danville are: Kelsie Coleman, ShaDonna Beard, Kristina J. Dixon, Cathy Lewis Lillard, Marla Dye, Erica Taylor, Ann Porter and Mary Potts.
Program chairman Chris Bell is pleased with the selections, saying, “They’re wonderful.”
Some of the women juggle many duties, but still find time to help others, such as working with children, helping seniors and visiting the sick.
“If you know somebody is out there doing something for the community, it’s great,” she said. They’re making a difference.
The ceremony will open with a song, a welcome and responses. TaLer March will begin singing “Bless That Wonderful Name,” then joined by others, and Michael Walker will be on the keyboard. Ariana Kelly will honor the women with a song.
Then, presenters will introduce each woman and explain what she has done or is doing to deserve the honor. When the presenters introduce the women, the audience will learn more about them — including good deeds that might have gone unnoticed.
Each will receive a certificate and corsage. David Buford printed the certificates and the program, while Carolyn Smith made the corsages.
Teacher Christine Cooper will be master of ceremonies.
That program will be followed by a social hour and refreshments, under the direction of Wardella Rouse. Mychal Sherfield will serve as photographer.
Fredrika Pharr, president of the auxiliary, has said the candidates must live in Danville, and make contributions to the community. The nominees can represent any race.
People recommend names to the auxiliary members, who read their stories and make selections. The choices each year can be as few as three women or as many as 10. Some women have been honored twice, as they continue to do good for the community.
The auxiliary also honors eight Men of Distinction, following the same selection process and criteria as for the women. The men are chosen based on how active they are in the community.
Names are being solicited now for those awards, which will be in June.
The auxiliary is always seeking new members.
One of its projects is providing scholarships; two recipients at Danville High School receive scholarships worth $700 or more. The group also is active in visiting seniors in nursing homes, contributing to benefits for people who are ill, contributing to Laura Lee Fellowship House and holding a Vesper Hour on a Sunday in August.
The auxiliary accepts young women of any race who have a willing mind and are ready to participate. The group meets at 4 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month at Laura Lee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.