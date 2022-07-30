DANVILLE — The “Taps on Tuesday” programs have been going well, according to event organizer Larry Weatherford.
“We’re looking forward to featuring some special guests and themes the next three weeks,” according to Weatherford.
Weatherford said on Tuesday, Aug. 2, members of the Danville Lions Club will join the Taps team to present the program, which will feature “Cascading Taps” with three buglers.
The Aug. 2 program will be on the front lawn of the Vermilion County War Museum, 307 N. Vermilion St. Taps will be sounded by Jocelyn Hammond, Harold Puzey and Keith Strinmoen.
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the program will be at the Vermilion County Administrative Building (formerly the federal courthouse) at 201 N. Vermilion St.
The presentation will focus on the new plaques placed by the Gov. Bradford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. One of the plaques highlights the local Patriots of the Revolution, and the other lists the Medal of Honor recipients with ties to Vermilion County. The program will be presented by Susan Miceli-Green, Paula Hurst and Larry Weatherford. Taps will be sounded by Jocelyn Hammond.
“Taps on Tuesday” will be traveling to Spring Hill Cemetery on Aug. 16 for a presentation by local historian and author Tim Smith.
Smith’s program will focus on Captain B.F. Cook. Cook’s service during and after the Civil War will be highlighted. The program will be presented in an open area in Block 11 at the cemetery, with Taps sounded from the officer’s nearby gravesite by Vince Staub. Weatherford advises those who attend to turn left when entering the cemetery off Voorhees Street and follow the flags and signs.
The weekly events to honor veterans will continue each Tuesday at 6 p.m. through Sept. 6 at the Vermilion County War Museum. A special Saturday program will take place at the Georgetown Cemetery at 11 a.m. Sept. 10. Taps programs have spread to many communities from the “100 Nights of Taps” which take place at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania. Members of the local Taps team have participated in that event since it started in 2017.
