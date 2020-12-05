PERRYSVILLE, Ind. — One of Mary Wilson’s favorite songs is “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.”
Her faith and friendship with God and the love of her family are some of the main reasons she celebrated her 107th birthday on Wednesday.
While Wilson was born in Lodi, Ind., on Dec. 2, 1913, she spent a good part of her early childhood in Danville.
“She had three brothers and they lived in Danville, which was not as big as our kitchen,” daughter Louise Roop said. “It was a teeny-tiny house by Grant School and they were very poor.”
During her time in Danville, Wilson even worked at the Moon Glo as a dishwasher, but when she graduated from middle school, she moved to her grandparents’ place in Perrysville.
“I loved living with them,” Wilson said. “My grandma never worked outside the house but I was able to do everything.”
In Perrysville, it was where she would meet her late husband — Lee Wilson. They were married when she was 22 and would later move into the house she lives in to this day in 1946.
“I liked it and it needed a lot of work and we worked hard to make it work,” Wilson said.
Lee Wilson was a farmer and they had a lot of land to work with.
“They bought a lot of property, along with the house,” daughter Mary Lee Payne said. “The house was a vantage point for people to see Native Americans coming up the Wabash River in the 1850s.”
When Lee Wilson passed away at the age of 51, he still took care of his wife and children with land and stock investments.
“Daddy only went to 6th grade, he could read but not read well and Mommy read him the stock market,” Roop said. “Daddy did well in the stock market and he bought a lot of land, so Mommy didn’t have to work that much outside the home. Daddy is still taking care of her with the few dividends that are left, so he was a great man, a smart mad and a Christian man.”
The Wilsons had four children — Roop, Payne, Kendall Wilson and the late Kenny Wilson, who always helped around the house.
“Oh my, it was awful because we relied so much on him,” Mary Wilson said of her son, who passed away in 2015.
Mary Wilson has 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great granddaughters.
“You would think someone of Mommy’s age would have more,” Roop said. “But in this family, people seem to get married later or choose not to have children.”
Mary also had three brothers, Elias, James and Lawrence.
“Elias went to the University of Illinois and he was a diver. He made something of himself,” Roop said. “Lawrence moved to California and James lived in Danville and worked for the electric company.”
“(Elias) had two shirts and he would drive over to Perrysville to get them washed by our grandmother before going back to Champaign,” Payne said. “He worked his way through college and he was very ambitions and he was in Veterans Association Hospital administration and was over hospitals in five states.”
While the world has caught on that dark chocolate can lower blood pressure, Mary’s love of chocolate has been going on for years.
“She always liked chocolate and especially the dark chocolate that everyone uses because it is good for you,” Roop said. “When mommy didn’t have a candy bar she would just eat the semi-sweet chocolate chips.”
It is her love of chocolate and popcorn, along with her faith, that has helped in getting her this far.
“The Lord has been very good to her. Mom is a born-again Christian and she read and read and read the Bible,” Roop said. “She has low cholesterol and only takes three prescriptions and we were raised on lard and everything was either fried or boiled,”
“I don’t know how I have lived this long but I am still going on,” Wilson said.
