Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming W and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.