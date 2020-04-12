Good Sunday morning, everyone, and Happy Easter! Obviously, we are not celebrating Easter the same as in past years, but just because service didn’t happen does not lessen its meaningfulness.
The key to enjoying this holiday is our attitudes. We have been living in fear and exclusion for the past weeks. The fear is real; we have never been through anything like this before, and the unknown can be scary. But we have a God that is on his throne. Who never sleeps and is not afraid of the coronavirus.
He has given you everything you need to be wise and prudent in a crisis. It’s his gift to you, we all have it, so use this discernment that was given to you. That, my friends, should be reason enough, church or no church, to celebrate not just today, on Easter, but every day.
We have to get creative today with no churches holding service in their buildings. Not all churches are going online to deliver their services, especially Easter service, but mine has. I am not with all my friends to celebrate today, but I certainly appreciate what my church is doing, at this time, to keep us all connected and encouraged. I know I will be blessed when watching and participating in this online service this morning.
Doing service online has been an opportunity for my church to reach people who haven’t attended before and for those who, for health reason, haven’t been able to attend and hear our service in a while. COVID-19 has forced us all, including the churches, to slow down and get creative. A lot of businesses and individuals will permanently change the way they are doing things.
Technology, no matter if you love it or hate it, has been saving us from missing out on life these last few weeks.
You can make this Easter a private remembrance that you will never forget; it is up to you. When we maintain our perspective that Jesus is in control, and trust Him for our daily needs, it’s much easier to think in a glass-half-full kind of way. Our stress will fall away, and we can rest our minds while we trust in the One who conquered death and rose again.
If Jesus conquered the grave, surely, he can conquer an illness on this earth. Not only will Easter be a celebration to ground us in what is most important, but it deserves our attention, no matter what is going on around us.
Give. Advocate. Volunteer. Live United.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.