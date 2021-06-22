DANVILLE — Like many local events which took a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Arts in the Park is back for 2021 in historic Lincoln Park, off Logan Avenue in Danville.
Arts in the Park is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. This is the 32nd year for the event.
The sidewalk chalk contest, south of the Lincoln Park Pavilion near the playground, is the first event, with registration opening at 9 a.m. Saturday. The contest runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Bring your own chalk or use chalk provided. Registration is free and prizes are awarded. All ages are welcome, organizers say.
The Art on Wheels Car Show presented by the Illiana Antique Automobile Club is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. It’s an open show for cars, trucks, customs, street rods, special interest and discontinued makes and models. Awards are given. Entry fee is $10.
There will be about 20 artists in the Artist Promenade, selling items such as jewelry, photography, stained glass, wood crafts, pottery and other unique items.
Danville High School art teachers are serving as judges, said Arts in the Park Board Treasurer Greg Hilleary.
“We have a few new ones,” Hilleary said of artists.
“I’m just really excited,” he added, about the event.
Hilleary said the artists are from Danville, Tilton, Catlin, Rossville, Fairmount and the surrounding area including St. Joseph, Donovan, Cissna Park, Tolono, Decatur, Lafayette, Ind., Veedersburg, Ind., Bloomington, Ind., Noblesville, Ind., Indianapolis and also as far away as Inverness, Fla.
This year’s event includes Danville High School and Danville Area Community College art department booths to showcase student artwork.
The children’s craft area/art tent is returning, and there also will be various food vendors, and a 50/50 raffle.
The park also will host two days of music, dance and entertainment on the Lincoln Park stage.
Stage lineup: Saturday: 10 a.m. Mike Ellis Band; 11:15 a.m. Danville Barbershop Chorus; 12 p.m. North Ridge Choral Department; 12:45 p.m. Red Mask Players Youth Theater; 2 p.m. Wabash Valley Area Band; 3:15 p.m. Electric Mood Band; 4:30 p.m. Todd Kester; 5:15 p.m. Danger & JeRm. Sunday: 12 p.m. Jodi’s Dance Unlimited; 12:45 p.m. Kruger’s ATA Martial Arts; 2 p.m. Buck and Tiny’s Acoustic Review; 3:15 p.m. DLO Musical Theater; 5 p.m. The Death of HIS Saints Band; 7 p.m. Danville Municipal Band.
In addition, the Lamon House will be open during Arts in the Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The house was built in 1847 by Joseph B. and Melissa Beckwith Lamon. Melissa was the daughter of Dan Beckwith, founder of Danville. Joseph was a cousin of Ward Hill Lamon, Abraham Lincoln’s law partner and bodyguard. The house was moved to Lincoln Park in 1984. The program for Arts in the Park weekend is “The Rest of the Story: All Your Questions Answered.”
Arts in the Park, Inc., a not-for-profit corporation, was formed in 1989. It was a joint effort between the Danville Art League and Danville Symphony Orchestra.
Arts in the Park wouldn’t be possible without sponsors, volunteers and the board.
The 15-member Arts in the Park board: President Shannon Schroeder, Vice President Heather Runyan, Treasurer Greg Hilleary, Secretary Karen McGinnis, Patricia Bowers, Amanda France, Eric France, Shane Hagler, Mary Ann Hilleary, Chris Jacobs, Ashley Redmon, Monty Schroeder, Sherrie Schroeder, Rod Suttle and Amy Thompson.
For more information, visit the Arts in the Park website www.danvilleilaitp.org or its Facebook page.
