Art Spaces, Inc. seeks an artist or artist team interested in creating a public sculpture to honor, celebrate and bring awareness to the Lost Creek Settlement.
The Lost Creek Settlement was formed by a group of free African Americans who, in order to escape the danger of the pre-Civil War south, settled in what is now Vigo County, Ind.. Though it was still dangerous in Indiana, they established a thriving farming community with a church, cemetery, general store, blacksmith and school, employing their own teachers when it was forbidden to educate Black students in public schools.
The Lost Creek settlement is a vital part of the Vigo County’s shared history. Its descendants (many of whom still live in the region) continue to have impact locally, regionally, statewide and nationally, and some of the descendants are among Art Spaces’ many partners on the project. The sculpture will be located in Deming Park, on Terre Haute’s east side, and will be owned by the city.
Art Spaces is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide public art and the design of public places to enhance economic growth, enrich cultural experiences and build a legacy that reflects the diversity of the Wabash Valley community. Art Spaces’ has successfully installed twenty-one public artworks (2005-2022), all of which are freely accessible to the public.
A maximum of three finalists will be selected through the RFQ submissions and will be asked to conduct site visits prior to submitting a full proposal (expenses of this visit will be covered by Art Spaces). At that time each finalist will have the opportunity to study the selected site, talk with local project partners and learn more about the history of Lost Creek. After completing their proposals each finalist will receive a stipend.
Celebrating Lost Creek – The Story of an African American Settlement will offer added appreciation of the diverse populations that have shaped and continue to animate our city and region. Educational programs will be developed in conjunction with the installation of the new sculpture.
This project is supported in part by: The National Endowment for the Arts, Wabash Valley Community Foundation, 100+ Women Who Care, and The Larry Paul Foundation.
The submission deadline in Jan. 12. To apply go to wabashvalleyartspaces.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.