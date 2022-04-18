The Danville Art League is seeking entries for its annual Sharon Schmitz Regional Open Art Competition.
The deadline for entry forms is April 30. Entry forms can be found on the art league’s website: www.danvilleartleague.com.
Entries must be hand delivered to the art league on April 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Each artist may enter a maximum of three works for $25. A maximum of three additional entries may be entered in a different category for $10 each.
Late entries will be accepted based on space availability only.
The competition will be held at the Danville Art League, 320 N. Franklin St., beginning May 4 through June 22.
Entries will need to be picked up June 24 from 9 a.m. to noon or June 25 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The Sharon Schmitz Regional Open Art Competition is a non-juried show. It is open to any artist, professional or amateur, 18 years of age or older living within a 150-mile radius of Danville.
Artists do not have to be art league members.
The Regional Open Show will offer cash awards, selected by the judge, including $150 for best of show, $100 for first prize in each category, $50 for second prize in each category and $25 for third prize in each category.
Categories include: oil/acrylic painting, water media, drawing, digital media/photography, mixed media/other, sculpture/ceramics and woodworking.
Artists critique will be May 7 at 1 p.m. A reception for artists and their guests will follow and refreshments will be served.
The exhibit will be open during regular business hours Wednesday and Saturday, 9 a.m. until noon. Other times will be available by appointment.
For more information, call the Danville Art League at 217-442-9264 or visit www.danvilleartleague.com.
