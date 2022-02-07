DANVILLE — The Danville Art League’s February exhibit features Paul Carlson’s collection of books, posters and art from the Spanish-speaking countries he has visited.
Paul has lived in Danville since 1969 when he took a job at Danville High School teaching Spanish. Paul taught at the high school for 33 years and taught GED classes at DACC for 35 years.
Paul traveled each summer to improve his Spanish and to learn the cultures of each country. He led four trips with students to Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Paul’s favorite vacation destination is Ushuaia in Southern Argentina.
Paul’s collection is truly amazing. It includes pottery, paintings, masks, nativities and wood carvings.
Paul will give a talk about his collection and a guided tour at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. Stop by for a chance to win something fun.
The exhibit will be open to the public from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturdays and Wednesdays until Feb. 28. Private tours can be arranged by phoning the art league for an appointment.
For more information, call the Danville Art League at 217-442-9264.
The Danville Art League is located at 320 N. Franklin St., Danville.
