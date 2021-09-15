DANVILLE — Thursday night is a night to support downtown Danville businesses.
A "Downtown Evening Stroll and Gallery Hop" will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Downtown Danville, Inc, Portal Entertainment and the city of Danville are sponsoring the event.
There is no cost, but they encourage you to shop, eat and drink. This is an opportunity to support local shop and business owners.
Have you ever wondered what downtown Danville can offer you? This is the perfect time to find out.
Take a beautiful evening stroll with special hours from several downtown businesses; local artists; live demonstrations; a special Yoda craft from the Danville Public Library; musical entertainment throughout the downtown area; downtown food and drink vendors such as Vermilion River Beer Company, Fatman’s Warehouse, The Deluxe and Lainey’s Ice Cream Shoppe; also, several food trucks to choose from.
Bring a completed map from the Art Hop to any drop off location and be entered to win a drawing full of incredible prizes. Bring the family or enjoy a unique date night.
According to Nicole Van Hyfte, community development coordinator at Vermilion Advantage, participating businesses/locations include: Fischer Theatre, Lima Bean Glass, Lainey’s, Sweet Repeats, Glory Daze, Fatman's, Lovin' Cup food truck, VRBC, Adventure Arcade Escape, Danville Public Library and Gallery 7.
"We also have five participating food trucks," according to Van Hyfte.
