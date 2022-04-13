DANVILLE — The public is being asked to place flags at the overpasses over Interstate 74 and along the procession route from Bowman Avenue to Main Street to the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System on Friday for the burial of Sgt. 1st Class Jesus Moreno.
More than 300 U.S. flags will be placed at the VA in Danville for the burial.
“Everyone is invited. I love to see that place lined out there,” said Patriot Guard Riders’ Pete Powell.
Powell said the funeral procession will start after a visitation at 11 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home in Champaign.
Army sergeant Moreno died of an illness. It’s an active-duty death. He is survived by his mother and a daughter.
They procession will leave Champaign around 12:15 p.m. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Department will be leading the Patriot Guard Riders, hearse and others to Ogden, the Champaign County line. Then the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department will lead the way into Danville, with the Danville Police Department finishing up the escort to the Danville National Cemetery.
Burial will be at 1 p.m.
“We just want to show (his family), he’s not going to be forgotten,” Powell said.
Powell said the Patriot Guard Riders try to honor all fallen veterans, military, police officers, firefighters and medical first responders.
An active-duty military death is treated a little different, he said, about all the flags being set up.
