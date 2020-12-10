DANVILLE — The David S. Palmer Arena could start making ice next week with its new system.
Arena General Manager Joe Dunagan said they were hoping to start making ice this week.
That date was pushed back, as it's been several times this fall. They still hope the new ice will be usable in January.
"It's been pushed back so much," Dunagan said. "It's been continually moved back because of the COVID situation."
Total Mechanical Services of Minnesota, the company installing the new arena ice floor, had several employees affecEDt by the coronavirus, according to Dunagan.
"It has put it behind," Dunagan said of the project.
COVID-19 has affected transportation of equipment, materials and supplies and manufacturers' production of items needed to work on the project.
"This has been incredible, what the community and country has had with the COVID situation," he said. "It's frustrating. We have no control over the situation."
The arena staff will initially run the ice system to make sure it works correctly and the ice is freezing properly through the whole rink and slab.
"When we start making ice, it will be some time," he said about initial usage.
The parking lot west of the arena is largely empty of materials and equipment for the project, so that means they're down to just a few things left to do.
Workers are finishing up some welding and general maintenance to make sure everything is connected properly and is in order.
They had to remanufacture a couple pieces of the boards, which put the project back about three weeks. They brought back the pieces and reinstalled them, Dunagan said.
The construction budget hasn't really been affected, he said, adding that they had put in a 20-25 percent overrun, for possible cost increases.
The board-approved contract with Total Mechanical was $2.56 million.
"That's probably a good thing we did that. We're in good shape. We planned for the worst. We are not at the worst," he said.
He said he's glad they've been able to push the project through this year, and not have to shut down for more than one year. Getting it done now through the pandemic, has worked out the best it could, he said.
Arena board members have talked about having a grand reopening with the new ice system.
Dunagan said with this being the arena's 40th year, he had hoped to do more activities to celebrate. COVID-19, however, prevented that.
He said his dream was to have the ice ready this month and have a big Danville Dashers hockey game on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day.
Events and meeting space activities are on hold for the moment. The arena is shut down again under the latest Illinois coronavirus mitigations, meaning rooms can't be rented out to the public.
Other work in the arena has included renovation of the restrooms, and electrical upgrade of the concession stands, with more renovations still coming. They've also painted, a new storage facility is being built out back, some rusted-out doors have been replaced, a new dehumidifier has been put in to keep the fog down for the ice, and they've purchased some bleacher seating to put in sections on the north and south sides of the arena.
"We got a good deal on those," Dungan said of the bleachers, adding that the bleachers are helping them look ahead and plan for the future for their seating needs.
Small sections of seating, 12 rows of seven seats, were where the arena staff had been using those seats to take parts from to put in seats more in the center sections off the ice. They've had broken seats in those prime sections to address, and then the arena didn't have seats anymore in a smaller section.
The bleacher seats will be put into the smaller sections around the arena.
Dunagan said this will give the arena more time to save money and develop a plan for future seating upgrades.
A couple other arena changes include the pro shop, to sell hockey equipment and memorabilia, at the skate rental area; and window clings have been added.
"I'm anxious to do something," Dunagan said about events returning to the arena, and having the energy and excitement back.
Dunagan has been in contact with agents of artists scheduling tours for 2021, seeing if some singers and acts could come here. They're looking at bookings for the third and fourth quarter of 2021.
He said hopefully for the second half of 2021, artists will feel more comfortable getting out again and state coronavirus mandates have eased up.
The arena at 100 W. Main St. marked its 40th year this year. It opened Sept. 20, 1980, as the Danville Civic Center. It was later named for Mayor David S. Palmer, who was instrumental in its development. The multi-purpose arena has a seating capacity of about 4,700 for concerts and 2,350 for sports events.
The arena’s renovations also have included an improved large meeting room and a new roof.
Arena improvements have occurred with $850,000 in state funding that had been earmarked as part of former Gov. Pat Quinn's Illinois Jobs Now program to be used for arena building maintenance. The grant money had been on hold for several years and was released in 2018.
The ice system replacement project is funded by $3 million bequeathed from the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation.
Dunagan said the mechanical equipment had a life expectancy of 25 years but is now 40 years old. It’s time to replace it, he said, adding the maintenance staff helped extend the equipment’s life by shutting it down and melting the ice each summer.
"This was a good time for us to get a lot of stuff done that needed to be done to upgrade the facility," he added.
He said they're thankful to Hegeler for the grant funds.
"The arena wouldn't have been able to do this without that generosity...," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.