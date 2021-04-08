DANVILLE — Last year's AMBUCS Home & Living Expo was one of the last community events to occur in early March prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event didn't occur this year, and it's become a big undertaking for the local AMBUCS chapter, in lining up volunteers and planning for it, according to Bob Richard with AMBUCS.
David S. Palmer Arena General Manager Joe Dunagan said AMBUCS had informed them it was a possibility they wouldn't continue with the home show, and asked if he and the arena board would consider looking at the idea of taking over the annual event.
"That's kind of been on the back burner for awhile," Dunagan said about looking into the idea.
"There's no guarantee if it's something we could handle and take on," he added, saying they'd asked AMBUCS for information on how they ran the event.
He said he'd have to run the idea through arena committees. Arena officials are just gathering information right now.
AMBUCS had instituted changes through the years, with the name, home improvement and other groups and other activities at the annual event.
The home show would have about 75 vendors at booths and on site, in addition to entertainment and also activities for children.
The Home & Living Expo has been a fundraiser for AMBUCS since the 1950s. Funds have gone to the organization's projects such as AmTrykes, Challenger League Baseball, Christmas party and others.
Hockey groups have started using the arena again with the new ice, and more events are being scheduled.
Danville District 118 officials also are talking with Dunagan about having a centralized school registration return.
Other arena projects are concession stand renovations, locker room renovations this summer and a new storage facility being constructed to the south of the arena due to the new ice unit taking up more space inside the arena and the arena needing to move some things out of that area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.