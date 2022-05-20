DANVILLE — The David S. Palmer Arena Events Committee meets Monday and one item of discussion is a Trace Adkins concert.
The country singer has played at the arena in the past.
According to Arena General Manager Joe Dunagan, it's nothing official yet. They are evaluating the possibility and looking at possible dates and budget/cost to see if it's something they can make work.
The events committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the arena, 100 W. Main St., Room 127, Danville.
The committee also will discuss the role/purpose of the committee, other concert opportunities and establish priorities for the year.
On Saturday at the arena, the Chicago Power indoor football team will be playing for the league championship. Game time is 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Ticket office opens at 4:30 p.m.
In other events, a Palmer Arena Links & Pucks Golf Tournament will be on June 24. The Palmer Arena is hosting a golf outing with partial proceeds going to Danville Youth Hockey and the Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Get foursomes together and join them for a great day of golf. Event sponsorships are $250 for three, yard-type signs with your business/company logo on them. Two of them will be on the course and one will be at the registration table. Contact Tony Bucher at the arena, tbucher@palmerarena.com, for more information about playing and sponsorship.
