Area students make dean’s lists for fall semester
The following colleges and universities released their fall dean’s lists that included students from the Commercial-News circulation area:
Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina: Brandon Augustus, a sophomore History major from Georgetown. Dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Bradley University, Peoria:
• Sierra Bryant of Danville, majoring in Nursing.
• Ethan Lyon of Crawfordsvlle, majoring in Management Information Systems Business Analytics.
• David Ault of Rossville, majoring in Medical Laboratory Science Clinical.
• DJameia Hoskins of Danville, majoring in Social Work.
• Emily Everett of Danville, majoring in Biomedical Science Pre-Med.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee: Avery McConkey of Danville. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, Alabama: Hallee R. Watters of Chrisman. To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 hours of course credit.
Sage Lundquist Named to Dean’s List for 2021 Fall Term
Knox College, Galesburg: Sage Lundquist of Homer. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade point average of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale).
Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pennsylvania: Isabelle Peters of Danville. Students named must have achieved a term GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Elmhurst University, Elmhurst: Noah Jordan of Bismarck. List is composed of students who during the term attained a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher (out of a possible 4.00).
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville:
• Breana Buford of Danville, Applied Communication Studies.
• Michael X. French of Danville, Computer Science.
• Hailey Lanae Johnson of Danville, Psychology.
To qualify at SIUE, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).
