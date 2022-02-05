The cleanup from the multi-day snowstorm continued Friday and will do so into the weekend, with county officials saying they hoped by the end of Saturday, Vermilion County roads will be 90 percent clear.
Vermilion County Engineer Adrian Greenwell reported Friday morning that much of Friday would be spent clearing drifts and pushing snow off the shoulders.
The county had been able to treat some of the roads for the first time, but for most it would be Friday afternoon. County crews will be out on Saturday as well.
Greenwell said you never know on a cleanup like this. Conditions can change and equipment can break down.
Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter said the city was continuing to go curb to curb on residential streets, pushing corners up, and salting on Friday.
Crews were to remain out until 7 p.m. Friday tonight, which finished their 12-hour shifts.
Crews were to load out the excess snow in the downtown area overnight Friday and into Saturday.
“Salt is working and areas are burning off to bare pavement. As is always the case, some areas will remain snow packed longer than others. We will do any cleanup needed over the weekend with a few personnel, and final cleanup during the day next Monday,” according to Carpenter.
Danville solid waste collection also is continuing to Saturday, for those customers who had pickups postponed due to the snow event.
The National Weather Service observations had snow total reports of: 15 inches and 11.6 inches for Danville, 13.1 inches for Georgetown area, 11.5 inches near Henning, 9.6 inches for the Sidell area, and 9.3 inches near Hoopeston.
Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford reported Friday morning that the long-term weather station in Danville reported 2 inches of snow on Wednesday and 4 inches on Thursday, but had not reported snowfall yet Friday.
Some of the three-day snow totals from citizen observers in and around Vermilion County: 13.8” in Georgetown; 11.6” in Danville; 11.5” in Henning; and 9.3” south of Hoopeston.
“Definitely some big totals, although not near any records. For reference, the 1-, 2-, and 3-day record snowfalls for Vermilion County are 14”, 17.5” and 22.2” respectively,” according to Ford.
Danville Police Chief Chris Yates reported there were several motorists who needed assistance Thursday during the peak of the snowfall. Most just needed a push to get some momentum and traction.
“I got out and pushed some vehicles but that was insignificant to the numbers that the patrol officers pushed out during all three shifts. I am sure they can feel it in their legs today. I was proud of the help that the officers provided to the motorists in need, but they look at it as just part of what they do. They did this while continuing their regular day-to-day operations,” Yates stated.
“The Public Works Street Department did an excellent job keeping the main streets open for emergency responders. The work that they do during major snow events is often taken for granted. I know we greatly appreciate them. The community and businesses did their part as well. Most took our advice and stayed off the streets and very few vehicles were left in snow routes,” Yates said. “I also noted that there were several privately-owned plows that assisted in the neighborhood and subdivision streets. I also observed Good Samaritans out with four-wheel drives and shovels who just drove around helping people who were stuck or stranded. Once they got the vehicle moving, they jumped back in their truck and went to the next.
“Many times when officers get out to push a vehicle, within moments they look to their side and a citizen or two is there next to them to help. A handshake or fist-bump is exchanged and off they go. Again, when in need our community steps up,” Yates said.
Others also reported the community working together during the storm.
Aqua Illinois Area Manager Andy Price reported they recorded 6 inches of snow at the Danville water treatment plant.
“Other than the typical cold weather issues, we have not had any significant problems associated with the snow and ice. We have continued operations as necessary to meet customer demands. Our last couple days have consisted of turn ons, turn offs, no water calls due to frozen lines and meters, small leaks, and a total of two main breaks. Our team has done a fantastic job of responding as needed regardless of the harsh conditions. I love it when our community pulls together,” according to Price.
Vermilion Regional Airport Manager Alex Gale said she thinks they received close to 10 inches of snow. There are lots of drifts.
“Our main runway and taxiways are open,” she reported on Friday. “There were two airports in central Illinois that were able to stay open Wednesday night, and we were one of them. I’m very proud of that. There were several larger airports that couldn’t keep up, but we were able to.”
