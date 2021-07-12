DANVILLE — The next COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Vermilion County Health Department is on Wednesday.
The health department is having one COVID-19 vaccination clinic per month at this time. Visit the health department’s website, www.vchd.org, for registration information. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be allowed up until 30 minutes before the end of clinic times.
Upcoming clinics at the health department, 200 S. College St., Danville, will be:
- July 14 (Johnson and Johnson from 10-11 a.m. and Moderna from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.)
- Aug. 11 (Moderna from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.)
- Sept. 8 (Moderna from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.)
The health department on Monday reported 13 new cases (one resident in their 60s, two in their 40s, one in their 30s, two in their 20s, three teens, three grade-school-aged children, and one infant), and six released, which brings the county to a total of 10,114 positive cases. Of the 13 cases being reported Monday, none of them told the health department they have been fully vaccinated.
There are currently five Vermilion County residents with COVID hospitalized. There are currently 40 active COVID cases in the county.
On Friday, July 9, there were seven new COVID-19 cases reported (one resident in their 80s, one in their 70s, one in their 50s, one in their 40s, one in their 20s, one teen, and one pre-schooler), and four released. Of the seven cases reported Friday, three of them told health department officials they have been fully vaccinated.
The county has lost 149 Vermilion County residents to COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
Vermilion County vaccination counts (as of July 12):
- Total number of vaccinations administered (includes 12+): 45,029
- Total number of Vermilion County residents fully vaccinated (includes 12+): 24,147
- Percentage of Vermilion County’s total population who are fully vaccinated: 31.44%
- Percentage of those who are 65+ and have at least 1 dose: 70.53%
- Percentage and number of those who are 65+ that are fully vaccinated: 66.96% / 9,948
- Percentage of those who are ages 16-64 and have at least 1 dose: 33.88%
- Percentage and number of those who are 16-64 that are fully vaccinated: 30.32% / 13,913
The health department is aware of COVID variants in Vermilion County.
“We have had hospitalizations and deaths with the B117 and the P1 variants. We have learned of at least seven cases (three of them under the age of 5) of the Delta variant in Vermilion County. The actual number of COVID-19-variant cases is not known – the state labs only test about 1,000 COVID-19 specimen for variants each week. The Delta variant is highly contagious, and is more likely to cause headaches, sore throats, runny noses and fevers,” according to a health department press release.
COVID vaccinations offer protection from COVID-19 and its variants.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 2,945 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 53 additional deaths since July 2.
More than 72 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 57 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
