OAKWOOD — Preparations were being made Saturday afternoon hours before two convoys totaling hundreds of semitrailer trucks and vehicles descended on Oakwood.
Area residents could be seen parked on overpasses overlooking Interstate 74 at least three hours before the expected 4 p.m. arrival of the People’s Convoy and the Freedom Convoy. One group on the first overpass west of Oakwood unfurled a banner that read “Vermilion County Welcomes the People’s Convoy.” American flags lined both sides of Oakwood Avenue where the village’s trucks stops are located.
Around 4 p.m., word moved swiftly through the crowd of onlookers that the convoy was in Mahomet. Some local residents said they had been following online the progress of the two convoys — the People’s Convoy and the Freedom Convoy — as the trucks and vehicles traveled through the Midwest headed to Washington, D.C. Another convoy that originated from Los Angeles last month on the same day as the Super Bowl broke apart before reaching the Midwest, according to those who have been following the rolling protests.
The original convoy out of Los Angeles was planned to protest COVID mandates, similar to the three-week trucker-led protest in Canada, but now that the COVID mandates have been mostly lifted in the majority of the U.S. this month, other convoys formed to protest a variety of different reasons.
The reasons area residents gave as to why they were supporting the convoys as they made a stop in Oakwood Saturday also widely varied and included protesting COVID vaccines and demonstrating their dislike for the current administration in the Oval Office.
“I believe if you want to get vaccinated, fine. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, fine,” said Neldie Stone of Sidney who was sitting in a lawn chair alongside Austin Rouse of Fithian. “You shouldn’t be fired, or scrutinized, or forced to get a COVID test every week to keep your job.”
Rouse said he found it coincidental that the COVID restrictions were lifted after the rolling protest originating from Los Angeles was announced.
“They started lifting the restrictions once they heard of the convoy,” Rouse said of the government. “Now it has turned into protesting high gas prices and other mandates.”
Oakwood Village Board Trustee Ferrell Stroh said he was there Saturday afternoon supporting the convoys out of a feeling of patriotism.
“For me it’s definitely about patriotism,” he said. “I’m a veteran, and I started the veterans’ memorial park, and I take care of the village’s flags.
“But some are not very happy with (President) Joe Biden, and some are not happy with the high prices of everything,” he added as other possible reasons the rolling protest has continued to press forward to Washington, D.C.
Carolyn Adkins of Danville enthusiastically waved a Trump flag as the convoy passed by her.
“I don’t like the current administration. I don’t like what’s going on in the Ukraine. I keep up with all of it,” she said. “I also have three children who all have served in the military.”
Many vehicles — some bearing Washington, Montana, Minnesota and Wisconsin state license plates — were part of the People’s Convoy and Freedom Convoy.
Most of the vehicles were embellished with political statements painted on the windows and flying political flags, and the occupants waved and smiled as if they were part of a large parade.
Minnesota residents Lenny Paschke and Alisha Olson traveled in a green Jeep covered in writing protesting the current administration as part of the People’s Convoy that originated from Minnesota.
Paschke explained that the People’s Convoy merged at Interstates 90 and 94 in Wisconsin with the Freedom Convoy that started in Washington state and had traveled through Idaho and South Dakota.
“It’s crazy the amount of vehicles,” Paschke marveled. “One time when we passed to catch up, the convoy was seven or eight miles long. At one time it was 25 miles long.”
Olson said she wanted to be part of the protest to improve life for the next generation.
“I’m doing it for the kids,” she said. “I don’t want to explain to them why they can’t be free.”
