DANVILLE — Children and families in Vermilion County can look forward to upgraded services and programs at their local libraries thanks to more than $88,000 in grants.
“Vermilion County has an amazing library system, and this funding will enhance the services available to our community,” said state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, in a press release. “From providing books for children to ensuring access to computers for adults, it’s imperative that we ensure libraries continue to have ample resources.”
The $88,000 received by six local libraries is part of $18.1 million in grants awarded to 638 public libraries across the state. For more than 40 years, the Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants Program has helped public libraries with a low library tax base to ensure a minimum level of funding for library services.
Libraries will use the grants from the secretary of state’s office to help fund new services and products, such as audiobooks, adult programming, dual language materials and more.
“I am extremely proud of the outstanding service Illinois’ public libraries provide to all residents,” said Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White. “I truly believe libraries are cornerstones of our communities, and I am pleased to provide this increased funding to help them serve the public.”
The following Vermilion County libraries will receive funds:
- Catlin Public Library District, $4,867
- Danville Public Library, $48,714
- Georgetown Public Library, $5,124
- Oakwood Public Library District, $9,066
- Elwood Library District, $2,429
- Westville Public Library District, $18,436
