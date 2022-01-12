A $1,000 2021 FFA SAE grant has been awarded to Anna Sullivan of Paris by sponsor, Valent U.S.A. LLC.
SAE grants are designed to help FFA members create or expand Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects, a requirement that all FFA members must complete. An SAE requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture related business, work at an agriculture-related business or conduct an agricultural research experience. Upon completion, FFA members must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience.
This year 32 different sponsors made 39 different types of SAE grants available. A full list of sponsors can be found on the National FFA Organization website on the SAE Grants webpage.
Sullivan is a member of the Homefires FFA Chapter, a homeschooling chapter based in Danville. Her application was selected from among 1,086 applications nationwide. Her plans are to build a greenhouse to further her Floriculture Entrepreneurship SAE project and study.
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
