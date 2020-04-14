DANVILLE — Area residents have had to change the way they live their everyday lives ever since the COVID-19 restrictions were put into place nearly a month ago.
Seniors living at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in particular have had to learn to live with the restrictions to protect their health and safety.
Liberty Estates, Colonial Manor and Gardenview Manor are just a few places in the Danville area that have made sheltering-in-place orders a little more bearable for their residents by inviting families to participate in window visits and entertaining residents with hallway activities while practicing social distancing.
Amy Lockwood-Thompson, director of marketing at Liberty Estates, said communication has been key in helping residents cope with their new way of living.
“We try to constantly update them about what’s going on, which helps to keep them reassured,” she said. “We’ve explained to them why they have to stay in their rooms, and we thought we might see some behaviors, but we have been pleasantly surprised.
“We’re doing our best,” she added. “They are our priority, and we want to keep them safe.”
Liberty Estates — which also encompasses Hawthorne Inn assisted living and skilled nursing care and the Villas age-restricted housing — conducts two management meetings a day to keep up with the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
“First, we could do group activities, and then group activities staying 6 feet apart, but now they have to stay in their room,” Lockwood-Thompson said about the progression of the restrictions.
She said she is thankful Liberty Estates has been fully staffed, and even has “a lot of extra help” from young adults who are college-aged, but are home from school and completing their studies online.
Community members also have been bringing gifts to Liberty Estates to bring some cheer to the local seniors.
“Catlin Bank made Easter baskets filled with crossword puzzles, lotion and candy for each of the 95 residents at Liberty Estates,” Lockwood-Thompson said. “Two weeks ago, Custard Cup brought 300 cups of ice cream for the residents and the staff.”
Keeping the residents busy and entertained helps them to maintain a positive attitude.
“I try to get something entertaining every week,” she said, listing off pageant queens, Joyful Bubbles and miniature horses from Hooves of Hope as some of the past visitors.
This week, Lockwood-Thompson said she borrowed an old idea from Oakwood High School and created a positivity wall. A portable board encourages people to take or leave a special note or words of encouragement on a sticky note.
By Monday afternoon, the positivity wall was covered with at least two-dozen notes, such as “Don’t be a shadow; be the light within,” “Six feet apart doesn’t mean anything. We can touch others in other ways like with songs and prayers,” “Be positive. Make someone smile” and “Friends are like rainbows; enjoy them while you can.”
Window visits with loved ones, however, have been popular at all three facilities in the Danville area.
“They bring signs; they bring pets; they bring lawn chairs and sit outside the resident’s window and talk on the phone,” Lockwood-Thompson said.
WINDOW VISITS
At Colonial Manor, administrator Marsha Lock said, “A couple of our residents have had birthday window visits.
“They can still receive gifts and packages, and the family members can watch them open their presents through the window,” she said. “Some families come several times a week for window visits.”
Other activities that keep Colonial Manor residents busy include hallway bingo and hangman.
“We play hangman on a large chalkboard on wheels that we roll up and down the hallway,” Lock explained.
Some seniors also have learned quite a bit about technology lately.
“We’ve had some residents Skype with their families at scheduled times,” she said.
Lock complimented families and community members for remembering Colonial Manor residents during this time of uncertainty.
“Our residents receive lots of phone calls, cards and packages,” she said. “Someone from the community brought in 40 tulips Sunday because otherwise they were going freeze. Another person brought in dozens of Beef House rolls for the residents and staff.
“It’s been quite touching the outpouring of support from the community,” Lock said.
HALLWAY ACTIVITIES
Juli Dean, the marketing director at Gardenview Manor, said, “The owner (David Cheplowitz) and the administrators had a great plan in place from the beginning of COVID-19.”
Dean said the residents already love the activities at the facility on Catlin-Tilton Road, so they the activities were adapted to maintain social distancing.
“They do a lot of hallway activities, where they come out of their rooms and play bingo,” she said. “For the residents who need a little more attention, we will go into their room and do one-on-one activities.”
Gardenview residents also have the opportunity to worship on Sundays.
“The staff has gone online to find church services,” Dean said. “They’ve set up speakers in the hallways, so the residents can hear the services.”
Of course, window visits are popular at Gardenview as well.
“They just want to see their loved ones,” Dean said. “We’ll take them to the window so they can see their family.
“It keeps our residents and families happy,” she said.
