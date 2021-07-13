DANVILLE — With more rain again this week, it’s definitely been a wet, cool start to July.
The Cooperative Observer Network (COOP) station in Danville recorded another 0.49 inches of rain from Monday, which puts the July total at 5.79 inches.
So as of now, Danville has already experienced its 24th wettest July on record, and this month is already wetter than the entire month of July last year, according to Trent Ford, Illinois State Climatologist, Illinois State Water Survey/Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
June total rainfall in Danville was 7.85 inches, making it the 9th wettest June on record and the wettest since 2015, according to Ford.
July rainfall, prior to this week, in Danville had been 5.30 inches, which is already 1.4 inches higher than the 30-year average total July rainfall for Danville, Ford said through an email.
For the year: total 2021 rainfall prior to Monday in Danville was 28.50 inches, which is the 11th highest total between Jan. 1 and July 13 on record going back to 1895. However, last year’s total precipitation by this time in the year was still higher, at 30.52 inches. Last year, spring was very wet and summer ended up being pretty dry. This year spring was near to slightly drier than normal and so far summer has been much wetter than normal, according to Ford.
“The last few weeks have been very, very wet,” Ford stated.
The crop moisture index is “abnormally moist” for Vermilion County, according to the Illinois Farm Bureau.
