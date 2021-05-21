DANVILLE — After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Aqua Illinois, in association with the Lake Vermilion Water Quality Coalition, will be sponsoring the annual Lake Vermilion Clean-Up Day.
The clean up will be from 8 a.m. until approximately noon on Friday, May 28.
In past years, this project has helped to enhance the natural beauty and overall cleanliness of the lake. Lake Vermilion is one of Vermilion County’s most vital natural resources. It is Aqua’s mission to keep it in its state of natural beauty for all to enjoy.
The event will concentrate on two areas: debris in the lake (barrels, trash, runaway dock floats, etc.) and shoreline cleanup. If you are a resident living on the lake and would like debris removed from your shoreline, have it bagged, boxed or neatly piled for removal. Make these items plainly visible for removal.
Any organizations or individuals wishing to volunteer their services will be greatly appreciated.
All participants are asked to meet at the Vermilion County Conservation District’s boat-trailer parking lot no later than 8 a.m. Participants should plan on wearing clothing appropriate for the job. Gloves will be provided.
Donuts and refreshments will be provided before work begins and lunch will be served for all upon completion.
All CDC guidelines will be followed including social distancing and masks. Hand sanitizer will be provided as well.
Contact David Cronk, plant manager, Aqua Illinois, Inc. at 217-443-8541 ext. 58123, if you wish to participate or have any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.