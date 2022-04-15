DANVILLE — Aqua Illinois announced that Area Manager Andrew Price has been promoted to the role of operations director, effective last month.
"We are delighted to have Andrew move into this leadership role for our statewide operations," said Bob Ervin, president, Aqua Illinois. "He is a true leader, known for his professionalism and dedication to Aqua's mission to provide and protect Earth's most essential resource, water. We look forward to all the ways he will continue to innovate and optimize the services we provide across the state."
Price's expertise includes a 17-year tenure at Aqua, which began in 2005. He joined the organization as a meter technician and advanced to the roles of water treatment operator and field supervisor/distribution manager before rising to his most recent mantle as area manager in 2019.
"I am thrilled to assume the role of operations director," Price said. "My career at Aqua has granted me the ability to improve infrastructure and provide water service that directly impacts our customers and the communities we serve. I am committed to expanding on that work while equipping our talented Illinois team to continue raising the bar in our industry."
A replacement for Price hasn't been announced.
Price's new responsibilities will include fostering strong community partnerships and streamlining processes to better serve the 273,000 water and wastewater customers entrusted in Aqua's care.
Price attended Franklin University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He went on to receive his Master of Business Administration in Strategic Leadership from Olivet Nazarene University. Price sits on the Vermilion Advantage Board and Executive Committee, as well as the OSF Community Council Board and the Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors. His certifications include the Danville Area Community College Leadership Series and Leadership Tomorrow.
Aqua also previously announced Ervin has been named Aqua Illinois president. As the former operations director, Ervin succeeds Craig Blanchette, who will continue leading Aqua's mission in Texas after eight years of service as Aqua Illinois' president.
"We are thrilled to promote Bob Ervin to the role of president of Aqua Illinois," said Colleen Arnold, president, Aqua. "His commitment to operational efficiency, customer care and strong community partnerships has been a true asset to our leadership team over the years, and we are confident that he will carry on Aqua's long-standing tradition with integrity, respect and the pursuit of excellence."
Ervin possesses nearly 40 years of operations and executive management experience, with 24 of those dedicated to the utility industry. His seasoned tenure with Aqua includes prior leadership roles at Consumers Water Company and subsidiaries later acquired by Aqua. After an eight-year tenure of serving Aqua Illinois' Danville customers as area manager, Ervin was promoted to operations director in 2019, where he streamlined systems and standards across 30 water systems, 16 wastewater systems and 100-plus employees.
"Working alongside such a talented and dedicated team over the years has been a highlight of my time at Aqua. I am honored and humbled to further our customer-centered mission in my new role as president," Ervin said. "Together, with our core values as a guide, we will continue to achieve new milestones, elevate the customer experience and improve the value we bring to Illinois communities. I look forward to building on Craig's outstanding work to continue fortifying our infrastructure and growing our impact across the state."
Ervin will lead operations across Aqua Illinois' territories spanning 70 communities, in addition to nurturing valued partnerships and investing in infrastructure solutions that enhance its services.
Ervin previously served as Vermilion Advantage Board Chairman, OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center Foundation Vice Chairman, Danville Family YMCA Board President, board member of Trinity Lutheran School and holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Eastern Illinois University – along with course credentials from institutions such as University of Wisconsin-Madison, Boston University, University of Notre Dame and Cornell University.
Aqua Illinois is a subsidiary of Essential Utilities Inc. Founded in 1886, Aqua Illinois currently provides water and wastewater services to approximately 273,000 people in 70 communities and 13 counties.
