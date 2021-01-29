An Aqua Illinois customer who hasn't received their bill, or received it late in the last month or two, is not alone.
Aqua has released an official response due to customer inquiries: "Due to United States Postal Service processing delays, you have likely experienced delays in receiving recent Aqua bills and, in turn, Aqua may have received your payment after its due date. Because of these processing delays, we are also experiencing high call volumes and longer than normal hold times. We understand the frustration you may be experiencing and appreciate your ongoing patience during this time."
"Please know that if you have received late fees in December and/or January as a result of bills that have been delayed, your account will be credited for any fees incurred. Until all USPS processing delays are resolved, Aqua has also stopped assessing late fees and has suspended all delinquency activities."
"To avoid long wait times, visit our website at www.aquaamerica.com to view your bill statement, make payments, enroll in e-Billing and autodraft. Signing up for e-Billing ensures on-time receipt of bills. Signing up for autodraft ensures on-time payments."
According to Aqua Illinois Area Manager Andy Price, he's heard this is happening not only to Aqua Illinois, but to other utilities throughout other states as well.
