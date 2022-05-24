DANVILLE– Aqua Illinois, Inc., in association with the Lake Vermilion Water Quality Coalition, will sponsor the annual “Lake Vermilion Clean-Up Day,” on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until approximately noon.
Over the past years this project has helped to enhance the natural beauty and overall cleanliness of the lake and surrounding area, Aqua said in a news release.
Lake Vermilion is one of Vermilion County’s most vital natural resources, and Aqua said it is their mission to keep it in its state of natural beauty for everyone to enjoy.
The event will concentrate on two areas: debris in and around the lake, including barrels, trash, runaway dock floats, etc., and shoreline cleanup.
If you are a resident living on the lake and would like debris removed from your shoreline, please have it bagged, boxed or neatly piled for removal. Please make these items plainly visible for removal.
Any organizations or individuals wishing to volunteer their services will be greatly appreciated.
All participants are asked to meet at the Vermilion County Conservation District’s boat-trailer parking lot no later than 8:00 a.m. Participants should plan on wearing clothing appropriate for the job. Gloves will be provided.
Donuts and refreshments will be provided before work begins and lunch will be served for all upon completion.
Contact David Cronk, plant manager, Aqua Illinois, Inc. at 217-443-8541 ext. 58123, if you wish to participate or have any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.