DANVILLE — Aqua Illinois Area Manager Andy Price says this really is an exciting time for the water company.
“The dam project is coming along just as planned and in some regards ahead of schedule. To date, we have all 10 Tainter gates replaced and in service. We will also be working towards installing the trash gate as well as some bridge deck replacement over the coming weeks. The projected timeline for completion is May 31,” Price said.
Price reports that overall, they have accomplished the main priority task of replacing all 10 dam Tainter gates.
“We are proud to have been able to do this while meeting our obligation to the Danville community to stand by our company’s mission statement of supplying and protecting the world’s most precious resource. The Illinois team should be very proud of this work as it wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication of everyone involved,” he added.
Aqua’s approximately $20 million project started last year.
Aqua is replacing the 95-year-old gates at the Lake Vermilion Dam at the end of Wilken Avenue.
Substantial completion of the replacement of the 10 steel spillway gates and one trash gate had been expected by the end of May 2020.
The dam was built in 1925 to create a reservoir and recreational lake. In 1991, the 11 gates on the dam were extended when Lake Vermilion was raised by an additional 5 feet. The gated dam’s 11 Tainter gates, a type of radial arm floodgate, control water flow. The dam also has a high-level sluice gate, through which water, sediment and other debris flow through.
Aqua officials have said the dam is in pretty good shape, but given changes and the ages of the gates, they felt it was time to replace and renovate the gates.
The new gate project will preserve the lake and for the public to enjoy its benefits for many generations to come.
Aqua Illinois provides water and wastewater service to more than 73,000 homes and businesses in 13 Illinois counties, including Vermilion County.
In other projects, the Danville City Council on March 17 approved Aqua’s requested special-use permit to construct a solar farm on its property located at the water treatment plant on West Fairchild Street.
Price said they are grateful to the city council for allowing them to proceed with the project.
“We have an obligation to our customers to keep their best interest in mind and this project will allow us to do so. We are proceeding forward with our final designs, and hope to break ground later in the year,” Price says.
Officials with Sol Systems out of Washington, D.C. has said this will be a 1.6 megawatt AC project on eight acres. There will be about 7,000 solar panels installed. The project already had been accepted for a large distribution generation solar energy site in the state’s solar energy tax credit lottery by the Illinois Power Agency.
Price said the project will help Aqua avoid raising rates as often. The solar panels are estimated to save Aqua about $4 million in energy savings over 25 years.
Also with COVID-19, Aqua recently donated $5,000 to United Way to be used for the agency’s local COVID-19 relief.
In addition, Aqua has halted shutoffs for all who are unable to pay their bills, and customers will not be incurring any late fees during this difficult time.
