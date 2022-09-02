The 2022 Covington Apple Fest Queen Pageant will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Covington.
The following young ladies will be competing for the title of queen:
• Kali Stambaugh, 16, of Perrsyville, a junior at North Vermillion at High School.
• Gracie McKinney, 17, of Covington, a sophomore a Covington High School.
• Audrey Galloway, 18, of Covington, a freshman at Purdue University.
• Jayden Nicholson, 19, of Cayuga, a 2021 graduate of North Vermillion High School and 2021 graduate of the Army National Guard.
• Ema Pender, 18, of Perrysville, a senior at North Vermillion High School.
• Brooke Gardenhire, 17, of Kingman, a senior at Parke Heritage High School.
• Mia Nix, 15, of Hillsboro, a freshman of Fountain Central High School.
Admission to the pageant is a free-will Donation with proceeds going to the Fountain County Animal Shelter to help with costs for Keddy Showers.
The Covington Apple Fest is sponsored by the Covington Business Association and directed by Amy Thompson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.