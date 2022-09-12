Apple Fest queen 1
Photo provided by Royal T Photography

The 2022 Covington Apple Fest Queen Pageant was conducted on Saturday at First Baptist Church in Covington. Seven young ladies competed for the title. The winners were, left to right, Jayden Nicholson, 1st runner-up (and Miss Congeniality); Queen, Audrey Galloway (and Most Photogenic Award); 2nd runner-Up, Brooke Gardenhire. Other award winners were Director’s Choice Award, Mia Nix; and Evening Gown Award, Kali Stambaugh. The pageant was sponsored by the Covington Business Association and directed by Amy Thompson. The Covington Apple Fest will be held Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Find a full list of the day's activities on the Covington Apple Fest Facebook Page.

Tags

Trending Video