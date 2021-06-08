A man in his 50s is the latest victim of COVID-19 in Vermilion County, raising the local death toll since the pandemic began 15 months ago to 141.
Health officials announced the death Monday night. They also reported 19 new cases — one resident in their 70s, one in their 60s, six in their 50s, three in their 40s, one in their 20s, two in their teens, and a grade-school-aged child. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 9,969, 65 of which are active.
There are currently eight county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
The Vermilion County Health Department has been conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week, providing second-dose Pfizer vaccinations to those who received their first Pfizer vaccinations in May.
The remaining clinics this week are:
• Wednesday — Georgetown High School, second dose only, registration closes at noon that day; clinic from 3-5 p.m.
Link for Registration: events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/58b97e51-c0b0-4d88-84aa-ccdfacac6e12.
• Friday — Salt Fork Junior High, second dose, 3-5 p.m, registration closes at noon that day.
Link for Registration: events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/72b63b7d-26ff-4798-b036-d1b72e299687.
• Saturday — Mark Denman Elementary, second dose, 9-noon, registration closes at noon.
Link for Registration events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/712594df-05af-4128-8257-c6f1d4b03bb1.
Masks will be required at our events.
Health officials emphasize there are still multiple opportunities to get vaccinated throughout Vermilion County, at the health department, OSF, Carle, the VA, Aunt Martha’s, and other private providers.
All major pharmacies in the county are offering at least some combination of Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Call to see which vaccine they are offering if you have a preference.
