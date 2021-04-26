DANVILLE — A Vermilion County woman in her 80s is the latest victim of COVID-19. Her death was reported by health officials late Friday. The death lifts the local death toll to 132 since the pandemic began a little more than one year ago.
The health department on the same day reported 30 new cases of the virus — two residents in their 70s, two in their 60s, five in their 50s, one in their 40s, seven in their 30s, six in their 20s, three teens, and four grade-school-aged children. That raises the total cases since the pandemic began to 9,102, 116 of which are active. There are currently 10 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Health officials say the B-117 variant — a more-contagious version of COVID-19 — is moving throughout the community. As the number of new COVID cases continues to increase, the number of related hospitalizations and the number of deaths are increasing again, they say.
Residents are asked to remain vigilant and make smart, safe choices. Wearing face masks and practicing social distancing can help to slow the spread of this disease, they emphasized.
There will continue to be additional vaccination resources and the Illinois National Guard personnel in the county for a few more weeks.
Officials say that while the department and its health-care partners will continue to offer vaccinations for the foreseeable future, the clinics will not be at this level of availability for long. Those considering getting a vaccination should do so sooner rather than later.
On Saturday, with the help of the National Guard, the health department vaccinated 234 people at the Vermilion Regional Airport. These were all Moderna vaccinations — most of them second-dose shots.
The Centers for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health lifted the “pause” on administering the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The county is moving ahead with plans to hold some J&J vaccination clinics in southern and western Vermilion County.
The following clinics will offer single-dose J&J vaccine:
• Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.
• Tilton Community Center, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 1.
• Oakwood Grade School, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5.
• Salt Fork Junior High School, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 6.
A link to the updated J&J vaccine fact sheet, and a link to the online clinic-registration site, are at www.vchd.org. People can also call 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264, to schedule an appointment.
While health officials say they hope to vaccinate a lot of southern Vermilion County residents at the clinics, they will be open to any Illinois residents (or to out-of-state residents who work in Vermilion County).
In addition to those clinics, there will be a two-dose Moderna vaccination clinic at the Salvation Army in Danville from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 30, and a two-dose Moderna vaccination clinic at Mer Che Manor in Danville from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28. These two clinics will both be no-appointment, walk-in clinics.
The clinic at the Salvation Army is for Vermilion County residents only. The clinic at Mer Che Manor is for Danville Housing Authority residents only.
