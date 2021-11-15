DANVILLE — The death late last week of a women in her 80s has raised the local COVID-19 toll to 202.
Health officials announced the death on Friday evening.
Also announced on Friday were 183 new cases — one resident in their 90s, seven in their 80s, 13 in their 70s, 21 in their 60s, 26 in their 50s, 26 in their 40s, 32 in their 30s, 27 in their 20s, 18 teens, nine grade-school-aged children, and three infants. That brings the total local cases since the pandemic began 20 months to 14,943, 391 of which are active.
There are currently 19 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The county's current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 38.82% of the population. That's the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois' overall vaccination rate is 57.63%.
Health officials say there are quite a few opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
With children ages 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the health department recommends parents consult family doctors and pediatricians for obtaining the vaccine.
OSF HealthCare announced it will be offering vaccine clinics for this age group.
In Danville, the next vaccination clinic will be offered Thursday between 1-4:30 p.m. at OSF Medical Group — Pediatrics, located at 707 N. Logan Ave. Kids ages 5-11 will receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The doses are administered 21 days apart, and a child’s second dose can be scheduled during the first dose appointment.
Parents can visit osfhealthcare.org/vaccine to schedule an appointment for their child in the 5-11 year old age range.
Carle, in partnership with the Vermilion County Health Department, will also offer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11 on Saturday.
Vaccines will be available for this one-day clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be scheduled by calling (217) 902-6100.
An additional clinic will be held at the same time and location on Saturday, Dec. 11, for those children to receive their second dose.
