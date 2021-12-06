A man in his 60s is the latest victim of COVID-19, raising the local death toll to 214.
The death was announced over the weekend.
Health officials also reported 108 new cases — two residents in their 80s, five in their 70s, 19 in their 60s, 10 in their 50s, 12 in their 40s, 13 in their 30s, nine in their 20s, 21 teens, 10 grade-school-aged children three preschoolers, two toddlers and two infants. That brings the total since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 16,184, 430 of which are positive.
There are currently 35 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The county’s current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 39.16% of the population. That’s the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 58.73%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
With children ages 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the health department recommends parents consult family doctors and pediatricians for obtaining the vaccine.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
