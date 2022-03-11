Another COVID-19 death was recorded this week, raising the Vermilion County death toll since the pandemic began two years ago to 289.
Reported cases have almost stopped. Only one new COVID-19 case was reported in the last 48 hours.
The total county cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began is 27,833.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The state lists Vermilion County’s current vaccination rate at 42.11% of the population, although the county health department is listing the rate of vaccinations with boosters at 45.5%. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 64.03%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Watch for announcements about clinics.
A clinic is scheduled for Monday at Green Meadow Apartments, 1610 A Edgewood Drive, Danville, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.