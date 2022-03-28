Vermilion County Health Officials report there has been another local COVID-19-related death this past weekend.
The death brings the county’s COVID-19 death toll since the pandemic began two years ago to 294.
In the past 14 days, only 14 new cases have been reported. The total local case count since the pandemic began is now 27,840.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The state lists Vermilion County’s current vaccination rate at 42.34% of the population, although the county health department is listing the rate of vaccinations with boosters at 46.2%. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 64.30%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Watch for announcements about clinics.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
