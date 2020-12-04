The COVID-19 death toll has reached 44 in Vermilion County as 114 new positive cases of the coronavirus were reported on Friday by health officials.
The death announced Friday involved a woman in her 90s.
Of the 114 new positive cases reported on Friday, two are residents in their 80s, 10 in their 70s, 12 in their 60s, 22 in their 50s, 14 in their 40s, 13 in their 30s, 26 in their 20s, nine teens, three grade-school children, and one pre-schooler, one toddler, and one infant. The new cases bring the total since the pandemic began in March to 3,592 — 312 of which are active.
Health officials reported there are currently 34 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized. They also reminded residents that the Mobile COVID-Testing Team will be back at the Health Department parking lot on Sunday, Dec 6.
