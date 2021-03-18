A man in his 70s is the latest victim of COVID-19 in Vermilion County.
County health officials announced the death late Wednesday. It raises the local death toll to 122 since the pandemic began a year ago.
Also reported Wednesday were 14 new COVID-19 cases — one resident in their 80s, one in their 60s, one in their 50s, one in their 40s, three in their 30s, two in their 20s, three grade-school-aged children, and one toddler. That brings the total case count since the pandemic began to 8,718, 263 of which are active.
There are currently four Vermilion County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
The health department reported that 160 people were vaccinated at its clinic at Danville Area Community College on Wednesday. There will be outdoor drive-through clinics at the Vermilion County Airport on Friday and Saturday.
Health officials urge adults who live or work in Vermilion County and who are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccination to take advantage of a temporary influx of state resources. In addition to health care providers and pharmacies, adults can receive vaccinations at health department clinics by clicking on the registration link at www.vchd.org or by calling 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264.
The state announced on Thursday that all Illinoisans age 16 and older outside of Chicago will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning April 12.
