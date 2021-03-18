Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.