A Vermilion County man in his 80s is the latest of COVID-19 locally.
Health officials announced the death late Thursday, The death raises the local toll since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 232.
Also reported were 26 new cases — five residents in their 70s, five in their 60s, three in their 50s, six in their 40s, two in their 30s, three in their 20s, one teen, and one infant. That raises the case total since the pandemic began locally to 17,417, 366 of which are active..
There are currently 29 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The county's current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 39.88% of the population. That's the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois' overall vaccination rate is 60.16%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
On Jan. 8, there will be a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club hosted by Aetna Better Health of Illinois, 850 N. Griffin, Danville.
Vaccines for ages 5-11, Pfizer for 12+, Moderna and Pfizer boosters will be available.
This is a state-sponsored clinic.
Also scheduled:
— Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., Danville, Jan. 15, from 1-4 p.m., vaccines for 5-11 and Pfizer for 12+, Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J available. Boosters as well. This is a state clinic.
— Oakwood Public Library, 110 E. Finley Ave., Oakwood, Jan. 15, 8 a.m.-noon, Pfizer for 12+, Moderna and J&J, and boosters will be available at this state clinic.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
