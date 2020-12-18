A woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized is the latest victim of COVID-19, the Vermilion County Health Department reported Wednesday evening.
The death is the 56th in Vermilion County.
Health officials reported 111 new positive cases of virus in the past two days.
There were 71 new cases reported on Wednesday — two toddlers, three grade school children, five teens, 17 in their 20s, 13 in their 30s, four in their 40s, seven in their 50s, 12 in their 60s, five in their 70s and three in their 80s.
On Thursday, 40 new cases were reported — one resident in their 80s, four in their 70s, three in their 60s, five in their 50s, five in their 40s, four in their 30s, 10 in their 20s, one teen, six grade-school-aged children, and one infant.
The current number of positive cases reported in Vermilion County since the pandemic began in March is 4,421. Of those cases, 330 remain active.
There are currently 38 COVID-19-positive county residents hospitalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.